Morgan Stanley Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $585.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $564.96 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $572.18. The company has a market cap of $250.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day moving average of $525.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.