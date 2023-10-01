M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.69.

MTB opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

