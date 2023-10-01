MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $6.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYTE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Shares of MYTE opened at $3.40 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 261,840 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.