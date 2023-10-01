Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

