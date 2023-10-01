Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $288.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

In other Nathan’s Famous news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 491.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 170.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 205.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

