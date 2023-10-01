National Bankshares Cuts Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Price Target to C$5.50

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

TH opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a market cap of C$69.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post 0.0517647 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

