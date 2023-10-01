Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,814.37

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $77,814.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00173923 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00050743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026627 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012919 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.