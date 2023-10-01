Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) Shares Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

