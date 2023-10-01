NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $33.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00035434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,417,563 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 975,417,563 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.13084331 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $31,101,528.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

