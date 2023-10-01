Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $96.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.83.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,082,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.