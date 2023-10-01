Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Decreased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,365,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,664,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,645,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter worth $116,118,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 902,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 468,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.17. 200,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

