Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $377.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day moving average of $389.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

