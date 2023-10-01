NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after buying an additional 1,374,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after buying an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $17,604,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 721,990 shares in the last quarter.

NTST stock remained flat at $15.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,117,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,268. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 155.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 820.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

