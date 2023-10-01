New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $774.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 153,495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

