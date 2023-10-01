NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) & 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Head to Head Contrast

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewtekOne and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $86.24 million 4.22 $32.31 million $1.09 13.53 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.67 $8.50 million $1.73 7.20

Analyst Recommendations

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NewtekOne and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewtekOne currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NewtekOne and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 15.62% 12.02% 2.99% 1st Colonial Bancorp 21.44% 12.71% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NewtekOne beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

