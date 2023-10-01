Newton One Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.