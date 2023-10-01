Newton One Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

