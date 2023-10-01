Newton One Investments LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $272.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.