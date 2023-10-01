Newton One Investments LLC Takes $37,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.83. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.