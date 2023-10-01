NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE NEP opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $81.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $299,301,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after buying an additional 691,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.