NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017413 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013731 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,230.48 or 1.00017815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002333 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

