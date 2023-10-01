Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Price Performance

Shares of NTTYY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $29.67. 360,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,191. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.19. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

