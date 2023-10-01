Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 13.3% in September

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.84. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,878,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

