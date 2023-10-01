NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NWH.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.51.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.