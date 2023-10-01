NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,319,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,717 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $74,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.4 %

NWE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 401,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern

About NorthWestern

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.