Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 583,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000,000 after buying an additional 304,240 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

