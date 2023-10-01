Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 136,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $4,789,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 45,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,610,242.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,655 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 177.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 403,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

