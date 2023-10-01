OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OceanPal Trading Up 36.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 2,288,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,773. OceanPal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanPal in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in OceanPal in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OceanPal by 1,442.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,780 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OceanPal by 9,172.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

