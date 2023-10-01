Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

