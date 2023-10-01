Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

