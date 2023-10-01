Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.