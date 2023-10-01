O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $908.86. 434,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.02 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $918.38.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.