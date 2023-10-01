Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 196.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,688. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

