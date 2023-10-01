Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNNGY. Bank of America cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DNB Markets raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

About Ørsted A/S

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

