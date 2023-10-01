Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on DNNGY. Bank of America cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. DNB Markets raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DNNGY
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- Stock Average Calculator
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.