Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,490 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.41. 4,441,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

