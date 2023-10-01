Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,154 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after purchasing an additional 173,675 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,264,000 after purchasing an additional 454,779 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

