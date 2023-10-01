Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,356 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 103,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 198,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 124,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.58. 14,575,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,953,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

