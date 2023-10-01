Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,767 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 6.76% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $20,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2,031.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. 209,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,116. The stock has a market cap of $252.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

