Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 274,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,160,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 231,175 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,602,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

AAAU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 1,571,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

