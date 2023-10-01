Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,876 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,584. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.23.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

