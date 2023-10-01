Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 3,132 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after buying an additional 764,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,609,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 3,502,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.