Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $28.41 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $28,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

