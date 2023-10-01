Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. CWM LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $61.60. 3,514,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

