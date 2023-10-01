Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,330,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

