Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 447,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

