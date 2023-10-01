Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

BWA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.37. 1,447,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

