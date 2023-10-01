Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Centene comprises 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Centene by 510.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 2,068,878 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Centene Stock Down 0.5 %

Centene stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 3,526,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

