Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.16. 1,236,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.74%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

