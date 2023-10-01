Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.10. 387,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

