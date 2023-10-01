Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 15,985 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 6,995,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

