Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 5,032 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,317,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,537,000 after buying an additional 4,181,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $6,926,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 243,541 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Dividend Announcement

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 274,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.